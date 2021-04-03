Franklin Templeton MF's 6 shut schemes generate `15,776 crore

New Delhi: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Friday said its six shut schemes have received Rs 15,776 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments since closing down in April, 2020. The fund house shut six debt mutual fund schemes on April 23, citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond market.

The schemes — Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund — together had an estimated Rs 25,000 crore as assets under management. "The six schemes have received total cash flows of Rs 15,776 crore till March 31, 2021 from maturities, coupons and prepayments since winding up," the fund house said in a statement. Over the

latest fortnight ended March 31, this year, these schemes received Rs 505 crore.