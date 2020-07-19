FPIs remain net sellers in Indian markets in July; pull out Rs 9,015 cr

New Delhi: Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) remained net sellers in Indian markets in July so far as they pulled out Rs 9,015 crore from equities and debt

securities with the surging markets providing profit booking opportunity amid concerns over rising cases of COVID-19.

According to depositories data, FPIs withdrew Rs 6,058 crore from equities and Rs 2,957 crore from the debt segment on a net basis during July 1-17.

The net outflow from Indian markets stood at Rs 9,015 crore during the period under review.

The latest withdrawal has come after investment of Rs 24,053 crore by FPIs in domestic markets in June.

Most emerging markets barring South Korea witnessed Foreign portfolio investors outflows this week," Rusmik Oza, executive vice president, head of fundamental research at Kotak Securities stated.