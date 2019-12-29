FPIs remain net buyers in December; invest over Rs 2,600 cr

New Delhi: Foreign investors remained net buyers in December by investing Rs 2,613 crore in the domestic markets, mainly due to expectation of a revival in corporate earning, quantitative easing by the US Fed and infusion of funds by central banks

globally.

According to the depositories data, a net amount of Rs 6,301.96 crore was invested by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) into equities, while Rs 3,688.94 was pulled out of the debt segment.

This resulted into a total net investment of Rs 2,613.02 crore between Dec 2-27.