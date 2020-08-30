FPIs invest Rs 47,334 cr in Aug

New Delhi: Overseas investors remained net buyers in Indian capital markets in August so far, pumping in a massive Rs 47,334 crore on net basis as excess liquidity in the global markets and low interest rates drove money to emerging markets.

According to the depositories data, the equities segment saw a net investment of Rs 46,602 crore while Rs 732 crore was invested in the debt segment by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) in August so far.

The total net investment between August 3-28 stood at Rs 47,334 crore. Prior to this, FPIs were net buyers for two consecutive months. They invested Rs 3,301 crore in July and Rs 24,053 crore in June on net basis.

"FPIs have invested over Rs 80,000 crore in equities since April this year. More than 50 per cent of this investment took place in August itself," Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO at Groww, said.

Rusmik Oza, executive vice-president, head of fundamental research at Kotak Securities said that "FPIs continue to remain net sellers this week in most emerging and Asian markets except India and South Korea".

"On month to date and calendar year to date basis also, FPIs have been sellers in most emerging markets

and India has remained an exception."