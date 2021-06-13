FPIs invest `13,424 cr in markets in June so far

New Delhi: Overseas investors pumped in a net Rs 13,424 crore so far in June as risk-on sentiment improved with declining Coronavirus cases and hopes of early opening of economy.

Depositories data showed that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) invested Rs 15,520 crore in equities during

June 1-11.

At the same time, foreign portfolio investors withdrew Rs 2,096 crore from the debt segment during the period under review.

The total net inflow stood at Rs 13,424 crore.

This comes following a net withdrawal of Rs 2,666 crore in May and Rs 9,435 crore in April.

Other emerging markets like Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia and Philippines saw month to date FPI inflows of $188 million, $140 million, $138 million and $125 million, respectively.

On the contrary, Taiwan saw month to date foreign portfolio investor outflows of $829 million.