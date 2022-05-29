FPI pull out Rs 39K cr in May so far

New Delhi: Continuing their selling spree, foreign investors have dumped Indian equities worth over Rs 39,000 crore this month so far amid rising bond yields in the US, an appreciating dollar and prospects of more aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

With this, the net outflow by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from equities has reached Rs 1.66 lakh crore so far in 2022.

Going ahead, FPI inflow into India is likely to remain volatile, given the headwinds in terms of elevated crude prices, inflation and tight monetary policy, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head - Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

"Recently, there are signs of selling exhaustion by FPIs, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and retail buying are emerging as a strong counter to FPI selling.

"At higher levels, FPIs may continue to sell. If globally markets are stable, FPI selling will be easily absorbed by DII plus retail buying," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign investors have remained net sellers for the seven months to April 2022, withdrawing a massive Rs 1.65 lakh crore from equities.

FPIs turned net investors in the first week of April due to a correction in the markets and invested Rs 7,707 crore in equities.

However, after a short breather, they once again turned net sellers in the subsequent weeks.

FPIs have dumped equities worth a net Rs 39,137 crore during May 2-27, data with depositories showed. Two trading sessions are still left in the month.