Foreign exchange reserves up by $30.3 bn in FY22: RBI data
Mumbai: The country's foreign exchange reserves in nominal terms, including valuation effects, rose by $30.3 billion in 2021-22 fiscal against $99.2 billion expansion in FY2020-21, the Reserve Bank of India data showed.
On a balance of payments basis, excluding valuation effects, foreign exchange reserves increased by $47.5 billion during 2021-22 as compared with $87.3 billion during 2020-21.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday released Sources of Variation in Foreign Exchange Reserves in India during 2021-22.
The valuation loss, reflecting the appreciation of the US dollar against major currencies, amounted to $17.2 billion during 2021-22 as against a valuation gain of $11.9 billion during 2020-21, the Reserve Bank data showed.
The current account balance recorded a deficit of $38.8 billion as against a surplus of $23.9 billion in the fiscal ended 2021.
During FY22, there was a capital account surplus of $86.3 billion, compared to a surplus of $63.4 billion in FY21, the data showed.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
After offering to resign, Uddhav moves out of official residence22 Jun 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades22 Jun 2022 7:30 PM GMT
12 more die; Brahmaputra, and Barak continue to rise22 Jun 2022 7:26 PM GMT
CUET-UG will be conducted from July 15 to August 1022 Jun 2022 7:25 PM GMT
CBI books DHFL in 'biggest' banking fraud of Rs 34,615 crore; 17 banks ...22 Jun 2022 7:21 PM GMT