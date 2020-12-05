Follow compliance norms to get tax benefits: CBIC chief tells traders

Kolkata: Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs chairman M Ajit Kumar said on Saturday that the trading community should follow the compliance norms for getting the benefits extended by the government.

Speaking at a webinar organised by Bharat Chamber of Commerce here, Kumar said there is a need to isolate the black sheep which are not complying with the norms but taking undue advantage.

"Trade (trading community) and the government have to work in a partnership. Some traders are taking undue advantage but not following the norms. This will force the government to take steps to curb the benefits extended," Kumar said.

In the last two weeks, the department has detected input tax credit (ITC) fraud to the extent of Rs 10,000 crore, following which 100 people were arrested.

"There is a need to isolate the black sheep. This will help the government to grant more concessions to the trade," he said.

Speaking on the GST refund, he said, "The process is fully automated. We have to ensure that no refund is given for the transactions where the government has not got any duty."

The department will also have to take recourse to analytics to find out the risky traders, he added. According to him, the trend of GST collection in October and November is

"encouraging".