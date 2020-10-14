Fly ash goes long distance as NTPC begins to transport across country

New Delhli: India's largest power producer, NTPC has started to collaborate with cement manufacturers across the country to supply fly ash as part of its endeavour to achieve 100 per cent utilisation of the by-product produced during power generation. The power producer is leveraging Indian Railways' sprawling network to transport fly ash in economical and environment friendly manner.



NTPC Rihand is the first power plant in the State of Uttar Pradesh to send conditioned fly ash to cement manufacturers. The plant recently transported 3,834 Metric tonnes (MT) of conditioned fly ash in 59 BOXN wagons to Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd.'s plant at Nagaon, Assam. Earlier, the rail rakes of conditioned fly ash were dispatched to ACC plants in Tikaria (U.P), Kymore (M.P) and Ropar (Punjab).

During the financial year 2019-20, almost 44.33 million tonnes of fly ash was utilised for various productive purposes. NTPC produces approximately 65 Million Tonnes of Ash annually, out of which 80 per cent (approx. 52 Million MT) is Fly Ash. Presently, about 73 per cent of total ash is being utilized for production of cement and fly ash bricks, road embankment construction, mine filling, low-lying land development, and ash dyke raising.

With a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW, NTPC Group has 70 Power stations comprising of 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle Gas/Liquid Fuel, 1 Hydro, 13 Renewables along with 25 Subsidiary & JV Power Stations. The group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction, including 5 GW of renewable energy projects.