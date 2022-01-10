Flow into equity mutual funds surge to Rs 25K cr in Dec on strong SIP book

New Delhi: Flows into equity mutual funds more than doubled to Rs 25,000 crore in December on strong SIP (systematic investment plan) numbers and robust inflow into multi-cap fund category.

This was also the 10th consecutive monthly net inflow, data with Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed on Monday. In comparison, equity mutual funds logged net inflow to the tune of Rs 11,615 crore in November, Rs 5,215 crore in October, Rs 8,677 crore in September and Rs 8,666 crore in August.

The month of December saw a net inflow to the tune of Rs 25,077 crore, which was the highest monthly net infusion since July, when equity-oriented mutual funds witnessed a net inflow of Rs 25,002 crore.

Equity schemes have been witnessing net inflow since March 2021 and the segment has received a net inflow of Rs 1.1 lakh crore during this period highlighting the positive sentiments among investors.

Prior to this, such schemes had consistently witnessed outflows for eight months from July 2020 to February 2021 losing Rs 46,791 crore.

Overall, mutual fund industry registered a net outflow of Rs 4,350 crore during the period under review after witnessing net investment of Rs 46,165 crore in November. The asset under management (AUM) of the industry was at Rs 37.72 lakh crore at December-end as against Rs 37.34 lakh crore at November-end.