Floor price 'best' fix for pricing issues: VIL

New Delhi: Cash-strapped Vodafone Idea (VIL) on Friday said it is in active talks with potential investors for fund raising, and asserted that 'floor price' remains the "best and most preferred" fix for industry's woes arising from tariff-related issues.

VIL confirmed that it has approached government to extend moratorium on spectrum instalments.

The company highlighted that sector's biggest pain point comes from pricing issues, and conceded that tariff hike is "absolutely" essential to revive the sector, which is under stress.

Speaking at analyst call post Q4 earnings announcement, Ravinder Takkar, CEO of Vodafone Idea said, "On fund raising, we are currently in active discussion with potential investors."

Takkar did not give a firm timeline for fund raising - which has been significantly delayed - but emphasised that the company is fully engaged with investors and "interest" continues.

Shrugging-off queries on whether VIL had an alternate plan ready if it was unable to raise funds, Takkar insisted, "I don't think there is any reason to start creating Plan B because funding is not happening. We are confident that funding will take place in the coming weeks."