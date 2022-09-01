Flipkart onboards 2 lakh kiranas as partners ahead of festive season

Bengaluru: Ahead of the upcoming festive season and the Big Billion Days, Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, announced the strengthening of its Kirana delivery program with the onboarding of an additional one lakh kiranas in the last year, taking the total partner count to over two lakh across the country.

This will enable customers across the country including metros, tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and even in rural India to get their products delivered and fulfill their festive requirements while also becoming an additional source of income for kirana partners.

Flipkart's Kirana delivery program has seen massive acceptance across the country and more and more Kirana stores are expressing interest to join.

As preparations for the festive season scale up, states including West Bengal (27,000+), Bihar (23,000+), Uttar Pradesh (20,000+), Maharashtra (17,000+) and Tamil Nadu (14,000+) have witnessed the highest onboarding of kiranas while other states including Puducherry and Jammu & Kashmir too have seen increased onboarding by Kirana partners. Similarly, the Northeastern states have witnessed a significant jump in participation with nearly 15,000 partner stores across Tripura, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh coming onboard – a significant 5X growth from 2020.