First Virtual Edition of 40th India Carpet Expo receives overwhelming response

New Delhi: The first Virtual Edition of 40th India Carpet Expo an exclusive trade fair for Handmade carpets and other floor-coverings, Organized by Carpet Export Promotion Council which was inaugurated on August 21, 2020 by Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women & Child Development through Video Conferencing in the august presence of Shantmanu, IAS, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) has received overwhelming response from around 364 overseas buyers from 61 countries and 191 Buying Representatives from across the world in the Expo.

The 5 day Expo will remain open for business till midnight of August 25, 2020.

Response of the Exhibitors are encouraging, almost every participant have substantial Video Conferencing Meetings with overseas buyers and buying representatives.

For the first time Council organized "Design Awards – 2020" in the first Virtual Exhibition – 40th India Carpet Expo on August 25, 2020 from 11:30 am through video conferencing in which Siddh Nath Singh, Chairman, CEPC, Umer Hameed, second Vice-Chairman, CEPC, Umesh Kumar Gupta, Rajender Prashad Mishra, Abdul Rub, Sanjay Gupta, Shree Ram Maurya, Members COA were present.

Siddh Nath Singh, Chairman, CEPC in his welcome address mentioned that the basic idea of instituting this "Design Awards – 2020" was to appreciate and recognize the hard work of participants especially the younger generation in the industry for their participation in first Virtual Exhibition – 40th India Carpet Expo organized by CEPC, an initiative to bridge the gap between Indian products and demand of Handmade Carpets and floor coverings across the globe.

Siddh Nath Singh mentioned that this is start of new era which opens the global business opportunities for the Handmade Carpet Industry with the use of new

technology, the success of this Expo will proved to be the mile stone.