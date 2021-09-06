'First textile parcel train lefts from Surat to Bihar'

Surat: The first 'textile parcel' special train having 25 new modified goods wagons customised to carry textile material left from here in Gujarat to Bihar with an aim to boost Surat's textile market through an economical, faster and safer mode of transport, Western Railway officials said on Sunday.

Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh flagged off the train on Saturday from the Udhna New Goods Shed in Surat for Danapur near Patna and Ram Dayalu Nagar near

Muzaffarpur in Bihar, the Western Railway (WR) said in a release.

"Textile traffic has been loaded for the first time in customised NMG (new modified goods) wagons at the Udhna New Goods Shed. In this direction, the textile parcel special train, consisting of 25 NMG wagons, was run for the first time from the Udhna New Goods Shed

carrying textile material to Patna and Muzaffarpur," said the release issued by WR chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur.