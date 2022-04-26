File audit replies on time: CAG tells Central ministries

New Delhi: In a startling revelation, it has come to the notice that ministries 'keep sitting' on the queries raised by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India during the auditing of the accounts of the departments for the preparation of draft audit reports.



Shockingly, it has been found that the delay in submission of financial statements ranges from one year to three years, which delays in the finalization of audit reports and their laying before the Parliament.

The revelations have been made during an interactive session by the CAG with some of the important central ministries to identify the schemes, projects, and activities of the government of India that the ministries would like CAG to evaluate and provide audit opinion and assurance on their implementation, outputs and outcome.

Notably, the brainstorming session was a part of the process of the audit planning exercise carried out by the CAG annually.

During the interactive session, CAG GC Murmu expressed his displeasure over the delayed submission of account details by some of the key Central ministries. The delay in submission of accounts by the Central Autonomous Bodies (CABs) is a perennial concern, the official said.

As is the case with RTI, there is no fixed time frame to seek a reply from the Central ministries. The departments submit their responses at their own convenience, which delays the final presentation of the audit report.

The national auditor has also asked the departments to consider audit as an aid to the administration. However, the central ministries have been urged to constitute "audit committees" in respective ministries at the earliest to examine and conclude audit observations promptly and avoid protracted correspondence that goes on for years.

The Central ministries have also been urged for the timely supply of records and replies during the field audit and thereafter on draft audit findings.

In a statement, the CAG has stated that more such sessions would be held in the future for developing greater synergies between the government and CAG.

During the session, ministries shared their concerns and constraints and sought advice from CAG on various issues pertaining to accounting, governance and building synergy between CAG and the executive bodies.