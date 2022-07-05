FICCI seeks zero-rating GST on healthcare services
New Delhi: Industry body FICCI has sought zero-rating GST on healthcare services to enable the service providers to claim input tax credit.
In a letter to the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the chamber's President Sanjiv Mehta said "enabling this would not only ensure that the input tax credit chain is intact but will also make compliances easier and ensure that the input taxes are not loaded into the cost of healthcare
services".
"Hence, it is our sincere request that the exemption of healthcare services from Goods and Services Tax may kindly be discontinued, and the healthcare providers be allowed to avail the input tax credit," he added.
Sharing its views on the recommendations made in the recent GST Council meeting, the chamber said the incorporation of 5 per cent Goods and Services Tax on room rent (exceeding Rs 5,000 per day) will go on to increase the cost of healthcare service to the patients.
"Further, the room rent is usually a part of the package rate for a treatment, and taxing only one component of the package will create confusion and will lead to deconstructing of the packages, which is against the current practice being encouraged by the government," the FICCI President said in the letter.
He said under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY scheme and other health insurance schemes, the government has been encouraging the private sector to keep the patients informed of the cost of entire treatment through package rates.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Twitter moves HC seeking review of Centre's orders to block content5 July 2022 8:15 PM GMT
Assam floods: 11.17 lakh still affected, four more deaths5 July 2022 8:07 PM GMT
'Administrative delays will create problems for state'5 July 2022 8:07 PM GMT
Talks to convert Delhi into full UT, alleges Kejriwal; says move will...5 July 2022 8:06 PM GMT
Panel to look into non-answering of MLAs' questions by services dept5 July 2022 8:05 PM GMT