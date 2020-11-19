FICCI CASCADE launches campaign to safeguard consumer interest

FICCI's Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE) launched a campaign to safeguard consumers against counterfeit and fake products and in this endeavour have joined hands with Amazon.in to further the cause of consumer protection and trust.



Mr. Anil Rajput, Chairman, FICCI CASCADE welcomed this collaboration and said, "Counterfeits and smuggled products is an issue that affects consumers, businesses, brands as well as the whole market sentiment. FICCI CASCADE has been working with key stakeholders including the government, law enforcement, and industry to work towards robust mechanisms to guard against this menace. We are committed to work collaboratively to further strengthen systems to deter penetration of such goods and safeguard the consumers.



"We are happy to collaborate with FICCI CASCADE, it underscores our focus on earning and retaining customer trust by enabling access to a wide selection of authentic products on Amazon.in. Our customers expect that when they make a purchase through Amazon's marketplace they will receive authentic products. In order to detect bad actors and potentially counterfeit products, we make significant investments in machine learning and automated systems. We work with and empower brands and sellers through programs like Brand Registry, Transparency, and Project Zero to ensure only authentic products are sold on our marketplace. We look forward to supporting FICCI CASCADE and contributing to its efforts to stop counterfeits." said Mr. Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President, Public Policy Amazon India.



FICCI CASCADE has been over the years, actively focusing on curbing the problem of growing illicit trade in smuggled, pass-offs and counterfeit goods. Under this collaboration with Amazon.in, multiple engagement activities are being planned by FICCI CASCADE and supported by Amazon.in to generate awareness on the positive efforts being undertaken to guard against fake and counterfeit products and on the existing tools and mechanisms for protecting consumer interest.

