FICCI-BVMW procure 1,500 OCs from Germany

BERLIN: In this critical fight against the devastating second wave of the COVID- 19 pandemic in India, FICCI, and its partner association BVMW (German Association of Small and Medium sized Enterprises) have extended their support by successfully procuring 1500 oxygen concentrators (OCs) for private entities in the Indian Healthcare industry, to combat the current crisis.

The first batch of the freight containing the medical devices and accessories is being airlifted from Frankfurt Airport today and will soon be available in various hospitals across India to help the patients in need.

According to FICCI, this is the best example, of how important overseas partnerships are to support each other, especially in such challenging times.

Indian mission in Germany, BVMW and FICCI put together a concerted effort to make it happen without delay.

BVMW Representative, Daniel Raja said, "Considering the current crisis in India and the huge global demand of such medical equipment, this procurement is an important achievement which was only possible due to the close collaboration between FICCI, the Indian mission and BVMW."

Since the signing of the MoU between FICCI and BVMW in 2016, several significant initiatives have been undertaken to strengthen Indo-German business relations.

FICCI's presence and groundwork in different countries has been crucial for Indian companies which want to enter into business tie-ups with foreign companies and also get a foothold in overseas markets.

There are plans to increase the joint activities with BVMW by conducting frequent business studies and events.