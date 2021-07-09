Federal Bank holds 19th AGM in Kochi

Kochi: The 19th annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders of Federal Bank was conducted here on Friday.

The bank led by its twin focus on digital enablement and people empowerment, supported by operational strength, navigated the unprecedented challenges during the year to deliver exceptional numbers, the chairperson of the bank Grace Elizabeth Koshie said.

"Simple, digital, contactless this is what I had defined last year to be the cornerstones of our strategic focus for FY 2020-21, and a stepping stone in our journey to become the bank of the first choice for Indians," MD and CEO of the bank Shyam Srinivasan said.