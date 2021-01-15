FCI celebrates its 57 th foundation day

New Delhi: Food Corporation of India celebrated its 57 th foundation day on January 14, 2020. FCI started its operations in 1965 from Tamil Nadu on the auspicious occasion of "Makar Sankranti and Pongal".

Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal embellished the celebratory occasion as Chief Guest at FCI Head Quarter, New Delhi and addressed the officers and employees of the corporation throughout India on online mode.

On this occasion, Goyal also inaugurated the Office Building of FCI Divisional Office, Mysuru. In his address he congratulated the corporation for its exemplary journey so far and specially appreciated the efforts taken by FCI throughout the lockdown period during COVID-19 pandemic. He specially mentioned the successful implementation of two schemes PMGKAY and Atma Nirbhar Bharat by quoting a third party audit for PMGKAY wherein a survey conducted among 80 crore beneficiaries around 94 per cent of them appreciated this scheme.

He also reiterated the commitment of FCI in its role of ensuring food security to the nation and acting as bridge between the farmers as well as consumers.

Goyal further emphasized on importance of continued development, transparency, and digitization process in the corporation.

He said that FCI will further be strengthened and modernized in the next 12 months by embracing the technologies like Big Data, Internet of things, artificial intelligence etc. in our routine work and he stressed that

the MSP procurement system will continue.