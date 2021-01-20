FADA urges Finance Minister to introduce vehicle depreciation benefits for individuals in Budget

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Wednesday urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce benefits of claiming depreciation on vehicles for income tax-paying individuals and extend the depreciation period for corporates.

In its budget recommendations, FADA also said auto dealers should be kept out of annual TCS (tax collected at source) of 0.1 per cent saying it is a huge financial burden on the automobile retail industry.

"The upcoming 2021 Union Budget should be focused on measures to revive the Indian economy from the pandemic slowdown and boost consumption led demand. "The Indian automobile industry is a barometer of the Indian economy and its revival will in turn pull up the economy," FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said in a statement. He further said, "The auto retail industry is one of the key pillars of India's growth trajectory, contributing around 4.5 million jobs. We look forward to a demand-led growth-oriented budget."

Gulati recalled that "Sitharaman has already expressed her intention to revive growth and boost investor confidence".

In its budget recommendations, FADA urged the finance minister to introduce benefits of claiming depreciation on vehicles for individuals paying income tax, and extend the depreciation period for corporates. "This will boost vehicle demand during these extraordinary times and also increase the number of individuals filing I-T (income tax) returns and promote growth in GST collection for the government," the apex national body of automobile retailers said.

It added that the increase in depreciation rate for all types of vehicles which was valid till March 31, 2020, should also be extended for 2020-21 and it will fuel demand further.

"The Finance Bill 2020 introduced TCS of 0.1 per cent to be charged annually w.e.f October 1, 2020. "This is a huge financial burden on the automobile retail industry, tying up working capital until dealers receive refunds. It will affect demand since vehicle acquisition costs will go up and hence auto dealers should be kept out," FADA said.

FADA also called for reduction of corporate tax for proprietary and partnership firms saying it will boost morale and sentiment of traders, who together employ 5 million people, 2.5 million of whom are on direct employment.