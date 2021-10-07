'Extension of RoDTEP, digitization are in pipeline to make SEZs more investor friendly'

New Delhi: "Measures like extension of RoDTEP Scheme to SEZs and EoUs are in the pipeline to make SEZs more investor friendly and leverage geopolitical phenomena," stated S Kishore, Special Secretary, Department of Commerce, Government of India while addressing the Inaugural Session at the Conference on Special Economic Zones: The Way Forward organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday.

He added that recognising the pivotal role played by Special Economic Zones in achieving one fourth of the country's exports and with a view to enhance their contribution, a plethora of reforms has been introduced.

These include digitization of processes and promotion of green zones to attract FDI. Kishore highlighted that there is strong inter-ministerial coordination for addressing policy issues and promoting Indian SEZs as readymade land banks that offer plug and play facility.

He stated that one of the added benefits has been the development of inclusive and supportive ecosystems around SEZs.

He stressed that the Indian SEZs offer state of art infrastructure which will help in establishing India as the global manufacturing hub and the Government is committed to making them more inclusive for all sectors.

Vir S Advani, Chairman, CII National Committee on EXIM &, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Blue Star Ltd, stated that the implementation of the SEZ Act, 2005 in India has helped in promoting exports, increasing foreign and domestic investment, and stimulating development of infrastructure facilities.

He explained further that to achieve the $1 trillion merchandise export target, govt reforms which are in pipeline, such as RoDTEP need to be extended

to SEZs.

Sanjay Budhia, Co-Chairman, CII National Committee on EXIM & Managing Director Patton International Limited, commended the SEZs for playing a pivotal role in helping achieve the country's exports target of $400 billion during the current fiscal.

Budhia opined that granting infrastructure status to SEZs, formulating separate rules and

procedures for manufacturing and services SEZs, and merging the SEZ policy with other schemes will also prove to be useful.