Exports up 25.1% in Feb; trade deficit widens to $20.88 billion

New Delhi: India's exports rose by 25.1 per cent to $34.57 billion in February, fuelled by higher shipments of engineering, petroleum and chemicals goods even as the trade deficit widened to $20.88 billion, according to the commerce ministry data released on Monday. Imports during the month too jumped 36 per cent to $55.45 billion, with inbound shipments of petroleum and crude oil surging 69 per cent to $15.28 billion. Trade deficit -- the difference between imports and exports -- stood at $13.12 billion in February 2021.



"Merchandise exports for the period April-February 2021-22 was $374.81 billion as against $256.55 billion during the period April-February 2020-21, registering a positive growth of 46.09 per cent," the ministry said. Imports during the 11-month period rose 59.33 per cent to $550.56 billion. Trade deficit during this period widened to $175.75 billion as against $88.99 billion during April-February 2020-21.

According to the data, gold imports in February dipped by 9.65 per cent to $4.8 billion. Imports of electronic goods rose about 29.53 per cent to $6.27 billion. Exports of engineering goods, petroleum and chemicals in February increased by 32 per cent, 88.14 per cent and 25.38 per cent to $9.32 billion, $4.64 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively. Pharmaceutical exports, however, slipped by 1.78 per cent to $1.96 billion in February.

Commenting on the figures, ICRA Ltd Chief Economist Aditi Nayar said that while higher commodity prices will inflame imports in March 2022, the volume of oil imports will play a key role in determining the size of the trade deficit.

"We expect the trade deficit to remain higher than $20 billion in the ongoing month," she said, adding the increase in merchandise exports in February 2022 relative to the year-ago level was chiefly propelled by engineering goods and petroleum products.

Benefitting from higher commodity prices and bouts of global optimism, India's merchandise exports are set to print around $410 billion in this fiscal, Nayar said.