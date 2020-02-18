Exports from SEZs may cross $100 bn mark by mid-Feb 2020
New Delhi: Exports from SEZs have crossed $100 billion mark by mid-February in the current financial year, surpassing the 2018-19 level, an official release said on Tuesday.
The special economic zones (SEZ) continue to take lead in expanding the exports for the country, the commerce ministry said in a statement.
"Even in the midst of volatile global economy, SEZs in India have shown resilience and have achieved $100 billion worth of exports in FY 2019-20, as on February 17, 2020," it said.
SEZs had achieved the land-mark of 100-billion-dollar worth of exports in 2018-19 in full financial year.
The ministry further said the services segment, constituting majorly of IT and ITeS services, was the main driver of export growth at 23.69 per cent.
"There was almost 4 per cent growth in manufacturing segment also. This reflects overall expansion and interest in SEZs in the country," it said.
The number of operational SEZs has grown to 241 as against 235 at the end of 2018-19.
Sectors that saw healthy growth include gems and jewellery (13.3 per cent), trading and logistics (35 per cent), leather and footwear (15 per cent), non-conventional energy (47 per cent), textiles and garments (17.6 per cent). Petrochemicals constitute a major segment of SEZ exports, however growth was muted in this segment which may be attributed to softening of global crude prices, the release added.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Soon, there won't be any dearth of buses, says Kejriwal18 Feb 2020 6:34 PM GMT
24-hour water supply, clean Yamuna & sewers, promises...18 Feb 2020 6:34 PM GMT
Provision of ration at the doorstep of beneficiaries: Imran...18 Feb 2020 6:33 PM GMT
We have to continue working to improve the infrastructure...18 Feb 2020 6:31 PM GMT
60-yr-old, niece die after coming in contact with live18 Feb 2020 6:31 PM GMT