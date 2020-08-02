Expect a supportive policy to bring in new tech: COAI

New Delhi: Telecom industry body COAI expects supportive policy framework and ecosystem to being in new technologies in India as it looks towards journey for the next 25 years in the country, a top official of the body said.

COAI's newly-appointed Director General S P Kochhar told PTI starting from scratch 25 years ago the Indian telecom sector is the second largest growing market globally after China with a huge subscriber base of over 120 crore serving them with the cheapest tariffs in the world.

"Ever since the first mobile call, made on July 31, 1995, telecom service providers have always come through in difficult situations, keeping the citizens connected, the nation's economy buzzing, governments functioning and the networks running.

"The sector has seen phenomenal growth and has been the economic backbone of the nation by contributing 6.5 per cent to the GDP in 2019," Kochhar said.

He said 5G is going to be a game changer when India begins its journey for the next 25 years in the telecom sector and will need supportive policies for its growth.

"5G is the next generation of mobile networks, as we expect a supportive policy framework and ecosystem to bring in the new technology. The contribution of telecom sector in GDP will remain a critical factor as usage increases and more subscribers are added,"

Kochhar said.