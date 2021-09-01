Exemplary Leadership Award for IGL Director (Commercial) Amit Garg

New Delhi: Amit Garg, Director (Commercial) of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), India's largest CNG distribution company, has been awarded for his leadership role by two leading organisations over the last weekend. Garg was awarded with Exemplary Leader Award during the 7th Edition of National Awards for Corporate Excellence organized at Mumbai. On the same day, he was also bestowed with the Leading Director award during a conclave organized at Srinagar by Greentech Foundation. These awards recognize the role of leaders innovative and forward thinking organizations that have been actively involved in overall impactful growth, excellence and innovation by applying the highest standards as a matter of practice & policy.

