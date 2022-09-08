European Energy Commissioner stresses on diversifying solar manufacturing

New Delhi: European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson on Wednesday called for broadening the base of manufacturing of renewable energy equipment, especially solar, saying that "putting all our eggs in one basket is a risky strategy".

Broadening the manufacturing market will decentralise the technology for future generations, Simson said, adding that it will help boost both Indian and EU (European Union) economies.

"Until now, we all know that manufacturing for solar PV has largely been dominated by one country. But putting all our eggs in one basket is a risky strategy. Especially when the stakes are so high for the energy transition,"

she said.

"These days we live in a multi-polar world. If renewables are the future then how we source them should reflect that," said Simson while addressing the 'Solar Energy-Diversification of the global supply chain and EU-India cooperation in the area of manufacturing' here.

Simson's comments assume significance in view of large imports of solar equipment by India and many other nations from countries like China, Taiwan and Malaysia.

She suggested that there's much more to do and untapped potential (of RE equipment manufacturing) to explore.

"Especially when it comes to realigning global supply chains. This is where recently established Trade and Technology Council will come into play. The EU and India can learn from each other. Especially when it comes to diversifying supply chains and developing an open, competitive and rules-based market for solar," she stated.

She was of the view that the biggest democracies like the EU and India have a responsibility to help drive the shift towards renewables.

Referring to the strategic importance of shifting toward clean energy from fossil fuels she stated, "The role of renewables has become even more significant because of another tragedy, this one political. Russia's war against

Ukraine."

Past six months have taught us that being dependent on fossil fuels, especially those from Russia, is unpredictable and unsustainable, she added.