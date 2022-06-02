Europe eyes common subsea wind power grid
OSLO: Northern European countries are discussing plans to create a common power grid under the North Sea to connect future offshore wind farms as they seek to strengthen energy security, but the ambitious proposal faces financing and regulatory challenges, Reuters reported.
European nations have announced pledges to build dizzying amounts of offshore wind farms, spurred partly by the need to cut heavy reliance on Russian oil and gas in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.
"The more interdependent we become in Europe, the more independent we will become from Russia," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters during a visit in May to the Danish port of Esbjerg, used by top wind turbine makers Vestas and Siemens Gamesa.
"We all know green power generation is great. But if you really want to use it, you need a grid and there, we have to step up," she said. It is, however, unclear how huge amounts of green power can be exchanged across borders without overloading already strained onshore grids or creating a spaghetti bowl of cables on the seabed.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Two labourers from Punjab shot at, injured in JK's Budgam2 Jun 2022 5:15 PM GMT
Danish voters give strong 'yes' to joining EU defense policy2 Jun 2022 5:12 PM GMT
UK pledges missiles to Ukraine2 Jun 2022 5:11 PM GMT
China demands US to stop trade talks with Taiwan2 Jun 2022 5:11 PM GMT
SBI revises Indian economy's FY23 growth forecast to 7.5%2 Jun 2022 5:11 PM GMT