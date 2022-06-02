Europe eyes common subsea wind power grid

OSLO: Northern European countries are discussing plans to create a common power grid under the North Sea to connect future offshore wind farms as they seek to strengthen energy security, but the ambitious proposal faces financing and regulatory challenges, Reuters reported.

European nations have announced pledges to build dizzying amounts of offshore wind farms, spurred partly by the need to cut heavy reliance on Russian oil and gas in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

"The more interdependent we become in Europe, the more independent we will become from Russia," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters during a visit in May to the Danish port of Esbjerg, used by top wind turbine makers Vestas and Siemens Gamesa.

"We all know green power generation is great. But if you really want to use it, you need a grid and there, we have to step up," she said. It is, however, unclear how huge amounts of green power can be exchanged across borders without overloading already strained onshore grids or creating a spaghetti bowl of cables on the seabed.