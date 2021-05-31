Ethereum up 8% at $2,587; bitcoin firm

LONDON: Cryptocurrency Ethereum extended gains to rise more than 8 per cent on Monday to $2,587 but remained 40 per cent below a record high of above $4,300 hit earlier this month. At 1153 GMT, it was trading up 7.4 per cent at $2,565.69, Reuters reported.

Larger rival Bitcoin also gained in its wake with the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency rising 3.7 per cent to $36,977 in quiet trading.

Bitcoin has been less volatile in recent days but is down by more than 35 per cent this month, weighed by growing regulatory pressures on nthe sector.