Essar signs new 60 million litre fuel deal with DA Roberts

New Delhi: Essar Oil UK Limited has cemented a long-standing relationship with DA Roberts after signing a five-year, 60 million litre fuel deal with the Shropshire-based business. The deal will see DA Roberts' Gridley Brook garage in Whitchurch, Shropshire, rebranded as an Essar outlet, enabling the business to buy fuel direct from its manufacturing source to improve efficiencies and bring economies of scale savings. As one of only six refineries in the UK, Essar is able to leverage its manufacturing strengths to provide quality products at value prices direct to dealers.

Dave Roberts at DA Roberts Fuels Ltd, said: "We know how important that it is our sites are well-equipped to handle the continued increase in demand from our customer base in Shropshire. With Essar's support we're well-placed to do that, providing people in the region with the best deals available and allowing us to grow to invest in our future fuel offering."

James Hughes, territory manager at Essar Oil UK, said: "It's a great moment to finally agree terms with Mr Roberts at Grindley Brook after many years of commercial discussions. The transfer to the Essar brand at the end of last month, was seamless and is credit to the dedication and enthusiasm of Dave's team - well done everyone. Grindley Brook Garage is one of the largest dealer sites in the UK selling in excess of 1million litres per month and we welcome them to the Essar Retail Network.

The site will be offering all grades of fuel, including our high octane Essar 99, as well as providing customers with the chance to join the Essar Keypoints loyalty programme. We are already seeing increased volume growth and a high take up of the loyalty programme, as Dave and his team help support the Shropshire area with competitive fuel prices. I look forward to building the commercial relationship over the next 5 years and beyond."

Carlos Rojas, head of commercial at Essar Oil UK, said: "We're focused on delivering an industry-leading customer experience offering that will provide value to both dealers and their customers alike, and that's what we'll be providing as part of this deal. Our team has worked hard to develop and maintain a strong relationship with the business over the past five years that leaves us best-placed to help it achieve its future success. We are committed to building on that great business relationship with the Gridley Brook Garage over the next few years and helping its owners strengthen its historic brand."