ESIC scheme adds 9.33L new members in Nov

New Delhi: Around 9.33 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in November against 11.99 lakh in the previous month, official data showed on Monday, giving perspective on formal sector employment in the country.

The latest data is part of a report released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

Gross new enrolments with the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) were 8.87 lakh in June, 4.89 lakh in May and 2.63 lakh in April, showing the increase in enrolments after easing of the lockdown, the latest data showed.

In July, gross enrolments dipped to 7.63 lakh but improved to 9.5 lakh in August and 11.58 lakh in September 2020.

The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus infections. Later, restrictions were eased for various economic activities in phases.

In March, as many as 8.21 lakh new members had joined the scheme, against 11.83 lakh subscribers in February, according to the payroll data released in May 2020.

The NSO report showed that gross enrolments of new subscribers with ESIC were 1.51 crore in 2019-20, compared to 1.49 crore in the previous fiscal.