ESIC scheme adds 10.28 lakh new members in November

New Delhi: Around 10.28 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in November 2021 against 12.39 lakh in the previous month, official data showed on Tuesday, giving a perspective on formal sector employment in the country.

The latest data is part of a report released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

Gross new enrolments with Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) were 10.78 lakh in April, 8.91 lakh in May, 10.68 lakh in June, 13.42 lakh in July, 13.47 lakh in August and 13.57 lakh in September 2021, the latest data showed.

June, July and August figures show an increase in enrolments after easing of COVID-induced restrictions by states post the second wave of the pandemic that hit the country in mid-April last year. The NSO report showed that gross enrolments of new subscribers with ESIC were 1.15 crore in 2020-21, compared to 1.51 crore in 2019-20 and 1.49 crore in 2018-19.

From September 2017 to March 2018, around 83.35 lakh new subscribers joined the ESIC scheme.