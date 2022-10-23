ESIC Gujarat participates in Rozgar Mela launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi launched Rozgar Mela – the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel via video conferencing on Saturday. During the ceremony, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees, all over the country.

In Gujarat, the main functions were held at Tagore Hall, Ahmedabad, at Gandhinagar and at Vadodara. In Ahmedabad , Darshana Vikram Jardosh, the Minister of State Railway, Ahmedabad West MP Dr. Kirit Solanki, Mayor Ahmedabad City Kirit Bhai Parmar, Tarun Jain, DRM, Ahmedabad, Ratnesh Kumar Gautam, Additional Commissioner, ESIC Gujarat and others were present on the dias.

Ratnesh Kumar Gautam, Additional Commissioner, ESIC Gujarat representing the Union Labour & Employment Ministry, was present with Pankaj Parmar, Dy. Director (Legal) and 25 new appointees in Group C category who are being inducted into ESIC. The dignitaries on the dias, distributed appointment letters to the new appointees from Railway, ESIC, Income Tax, PSU Banks, BSF etc.

In Gandhinagar, the function was organised by the department of Post, where another 25 new appointees in Group C category, being inducted into ESIC, were present with Shyam Sunder Asstt. Director, (Admn), and Jitendra Sengal, Asstt. Director, (Ins.).

In Vadodara, the function was organised at the National Academy of Indian Railways, where another 08 new appointees in Group C category, recently inducted into ESIC, were present with Sh. Sahil Aggarwal, Dy. Director, (incharge), Sub Regional Office, Vadodara, ESIC.