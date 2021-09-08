Equity Mutual Funds get `8,666 cr investment in Aug

New Delhi: Strong inflows in new fund offers (NFOs) and a stable SIP book helped equity mutual funds attract a net investment of Rs 8,666 crore in August, making it the sixth consecutive monthly infusion, amid an uptrend in stock markets.

This was much higher than a net inflow of Rs 22,583 crore seen in July, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI)showed on Wednesday.

Equity schemes saw net inflow of Rs 5,988 crore in June, Rs 10,083 crore in May, Rs 3,437 crore in April and Rs 9,115 crore in March. Prior to this, equity schemes had consistently witnessed outflows for eight months from July 2020 to February 2021.

The inflow pushed assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry to an all-time high of Rs 36.6 lakh crore at August-end from Rs 35.32 lakh crore at July-end.

"Overall positive flows in the open-ended mutual fund (MF) schemes and market indices touching all-time high, helped the Indian MF industry's net AUMs breach record Rs 36 lakh crore milestone in August 2021," N S Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI, said.

According to the data, inflows into equity and equity-linked open ended schemes were at Rs 8,666.68 crore in August.

Kavitha Krishnan, Senior Analyst Manager Research, Morningstar India, said the record flows into NFOs combined with a stable systematic investment plan (SIP) book have largely contributed to the flows into equity.

"The industry continues to see net inflows in August too, as investors have invested Rs 6,863 crore in equity oriented NFOs," Harshad Chetanwala, co-founder Mywealthgrowth.com, said.

Arun Kumar, Head of Research, FundsIndia, said many investors who were staying on the sidelines are slowly getting back. This trend is also getting reflected in the record NFO collections.

"The decline of the second wave, increase in vaccinations, sharp equity rally in the recent past, and the stability of the markets despite the second wave have added to investor comfort and confidence," he added.

Within the categories of equity funds, flexi-cap segment saw highest net infusion of Rs 4,741 crore, followed by focussed fund that witnessed a net investment of Rs 3,073 crore and sectoral funds that attracted Rs 1,885 crore.

However, multi-cap, large-cap, small-cap funds, equity linked saving schemes (ELSS) and value fund witnessed outflows last month.

Mywealthgrowth.com's Chetanwala said the net outflow to the tune of Rs 163 crore in small-cap category indicated that investors may have started booking profits as market and small-cap index continue to surge. According to him, this could be a good strategy to book some profit right now particularly if an investor's investments are in small cap funds.

"Outflow in small-cap is in line with valuations in this space going high and higher inflow in dynamic asset allocation is in right direction as investors are indecisive about allocating capital in pure equity strategy and valuation driven strategy in equity allocation is a better strategy," Tarun Birani, Founder and CEO, TBNG Capital Advisor, said.