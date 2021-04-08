Equity MFs see `9,115 crore inflow in March after 8 months of outflow

New Delhi: After eight months of consecutive outflows, equity mutual funds witnessed a net inflow of Rs 9,115 crore in March amid correction in the stock market.

Barring multi-cap and value fund categories, all the equity schemes saw inflow last month, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed on Thursday.

However, investors pulled out Rs 52,528 crore from debt mutual funds last month, after investing Rs 1,735 crore in February, owing to advance tax payments and other year ending commitments.

Overall, the mutual fund industry witnessed a net outflow of Rs 29,745 crore across all segments during the period under review, compared with a net inflow of Rs 4,090 crore in February.

According to the data, net inflow in equity and equity-linked open-ended schemes was at Rs 9,115 crore in March, compared with an outflow of Rs 4,534 crore in February.

Prior to this inflow, equity schemes had been witnessing a net outflow since July 2020.

"Net flows were witnessed across equity fund categories in March.

"While it is too early to make any conclusions, it seems like equity investors waiting on the sidelines for a market correction, have started making allocations taking a long-term investing view on equities, as should be the case," Morningstar India Director (Manager Research) Kaustubh Belapurkar said.