Equity markets climb new peaks propelled by banking, consumer goods, auto stocks

Mumbai: Rising for the fourth straight session, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty marked their new closing highs on Tuesday due to participants' continued buying interest in banking, consumer durables and auto stocks.

Equity investors became richer by Rs 6,09,840.74 crore in four days of a market rally.

During this time, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped Rs 6,09,840.74 crore to reach its record high of Rs 2,68,30,387.79 crore.

After a volatile trading session, the 30-share Sensex ended 148.53 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 60,284.31. Intraday, the index swung between a high of 60,332 and a low of 59,885.

Likewise, the Nifty rose 46 points or 0.26 per cent to its fresh closing peak of 17,991.95.

Titan was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 5 per cent, followed by Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Nestle India, ITC, Axis Bank and Tata Steel.

On the other hand, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, TCS and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

In the past four sessions, the Sensex has added about 1,095 points or 1.84 per cent; and the Nifty has gathered 345 points or 1.95 per cent.

Sectorally, BSE consumer durables, FMCG, metal, auto, realty and power indices rose up to 2.78 per cent on Tuesday. While IT, telecom, teck, utilities and healthcare indices ended in the red. Broader midcap and smallcap indices advanced up to 0.65 per cent.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.26 per cent to $83.87 per barrel.

On the forex market front, the Indian rupee ended 16 paise lower at 75.52 to the

US dollar.