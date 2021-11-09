Equity indices decline on profit booking in financial, FMCG stocks

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex declined by 112 points on Tuesday due to profit booking in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance despite a positive trend in global markets.

After a volatile trading session, the 30-share index ended 112.16 points or 0.19 per cent lower at 60,433.45 with 16 of its constituents ending in the red.

The broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange fell by 24.30 points or 0.13 per cent to 18,044.25 as private banks and FMCG stocks declined.

HDFC Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding nearly 2 per cent, followed by HDFC, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Maruti, Kotak Bank and PowerGrid. On the other hand, gains in M&M, SBI, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank helped restrict losses.

Sectorally, BSE metal, finance, consumer durables, bankex and FMCG indices fell up to 0.91 per cent, while industrials, capital goods, auto and oil and gas indices rose up to 1.39 per cent. Broader midcap and smallcap indices rose up to 0.82 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended in a positive note, while Tokyo was in the red while Tokyo was in the red.

The rupee pared initial gains to settle marginally up by 1 paisa at 74.02 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a lacklustre trend in domestic equities.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.91 per cent to $84.19 per barrel.