EPFO adds 18.23 lakh subscribers in July

New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO added 18.23 lakh new subscribers in July 2022, registering a 24.48 per cent rise as compared to the year-ago period, according to official data. The provisional payroll data of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) released on Tuesday highlighted that of the total new members added in July, around 10.58 lakh members have come under the social security cover of EPFO for the first time, a labour ministry statement said.

The data of new members joining EPFO has shown a growing trend since April 2022, it said. Out of 10.58 lakh new members added, approximately 57.69 per cent are in the age group of 18-25 years. This shows that first-time job seekers are joining the organised sector workforce in large numbers following their education and new jobs in the organised sector are largely going to the youth of the country. During the month, around 4.07 lakh members exited from the ambit of EPFO and 11.72 lakh members exited and rejoined EPFO. These members have chosen to retain their membership through the transfer of funds rather than opting for a final settlement. This may be attributed to various e-initiatives taken by EPFO for seamless and uninterrupted service delivery.