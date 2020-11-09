EPCH DG Rakesh Kumar conferred with honorary degree

NEW DELHI: Dr Selvin Kumar chancellor of International Tamil University Honolulu Hawaii, USA conferred a Honoris Causa D. Litt to Rakesh Kumar, Director General-EPCH in a well attended convocation ceremony held at Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

In the citation read on the occasion Rakesh Kumar's contribution to the handicrafts sector and the Handicrafts Industry were lauded as a game changer for millions of Artisans and also the positive impact on the Export Industry.

In his acceptance speech Rakesh Kumar said "As for the honour conferred on me today I can only say to this august gathering that I accept it with Humble modesty. I have been sincerely and passionately involved with the livelihood of 7 millions of craftspersons spread over the length and breadth of the country.

My job is satisfying and compassionate. At EPCH in last 30 years we have carried out various activities to give a phillip to Indian Handicrafts Exports by continuously upgrading skills, backward integrations, forward integrations and imparting training at various levels."

Immediately after the convocation ceremony Mr Kumar was felicitated by the Handicrafts association of Tamil Nadu both for receiving the Honoris Causa and for his contribution to the handicraft sector.