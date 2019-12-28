'Ensure faster implementation of CGD networks in Maharashtra'
Pune: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday urged the Maharashtra government to ensure faster implementation of City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks in the state.Pradhan was speaking afterthe ground-breaking ceremony of a City Gate Station at Jategaon near here.
"Availability of natural gas in the region will encourage consumers to adopt this cleaner and cheaper fuel, which will have positive impact on the environment and benefit people," he said.'
