Ensure adequate fertiliser supply: Govt asks manufacturers

New Delhi: The government on Saturday said it is closely monitoring availability and price of fertilisers, and has asked manufacturers and importers to ensure sufficient supply of nutrients during the kharif (summer-sown) sowing season this year. In an official statement, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers said the availability of crop nutrients remained comfortable across the country during the rabi (winter-sown) 2020-21 season.

Despite various challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the production, import and movement of fertiliser remained timely and adequate.

"The government is closely monitoring availability and price of fertilisers in the interest of farmers," the statement said.

The agriculture ministry assessed the requirement of various fertilisers in consultation with states/UTs for kharif 2021 season and has conveyed it to the Department of Fertilisers.

Accordingly, the fertiliser ministry, in consultation with manufacturers, has finalised the target of domestic production and the same is being monitored closely, the statement said.

"To bridge the gap between assessed requirement and indigenous production in case of urea, the imports are being planned timely and adequately," it added.

In the case of P&K fertilisers, the imports come under OGL, wherein the fertiliser companies are free to import the quantities/raw material based on their commercial considerations.