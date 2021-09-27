Employment in 9 sectors at 3.08 cr in Q1: Labour Survey

New Delhi: Employment in nine selected sectors, including construction, manufacturing and IT/BPO, was at 3.08 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021-22, reflecting a growth of 29 per cent compared to 2.37 crore reported in the Economic Census of 2013-14, according to Labour Bureau survey.

Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday released the report of Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) part (April to June 2021), of the All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey (AQEES).

Announcing the results, Yadav said the estimated total employment in the nine selected sectors from the first round of QES is 3 crores and 8 lakhs approximately against a total of 2 crores and 37 lakhs in these sectors taken collectively, as reported in the sixth Economic Census (EC 2013-14) reflecting a growth rate of 29 per cent. These sectors altogether account for a majority of the total employment in the non-farm establishments. These nine selected sectors are Manufacturing, Construction, Trade, Transport, Education, Health, Accommodation and Restaurant, IT/ BPO and Financial Services.

"Of the total employment estimated in the selected nine sectors, Manufacturing accounts for nearly 41 per cent followed by Education with 22 per cent, and Health 8 per cent. Trade as well as and IT/BPO each engaged 7 per cent of the total estimated number of workers," Yadav said. The union minister mentioned that data on all aspects of labour is crucial.

Sharing the findings on the pandemic induced employment retrenchment/ decline, he informed that it was found that the impact was evident in 27 per cent of the establishments however the silver lining was that 81 per cent of the workers received full wages during the lock-down period (March 25 June 30, 2020). According to the survey the most impressive growth of 152 per cent has been recorded in the IT/BPO sector, while growth rates in health is 77 per cent, in education it is 39 per cent, in manufacturing it is 22 per cent, in transport it is 68 per cent and in construction it is 42 per cent.