Employers' total contribution towards employee social security funds capped at Rs 7.5 L annually
New Delhi: The government on Saturday proposed a combined upper limit on employers' contribution towards the National Pension Scheme (NPS), superannuation fund and recognised provident fund at Rs 7.5 lakh annually for an employee.
Any contribution by employers towards these social security schemes beyond Rs 7.5 lakh per annum would be treated as perquisite of the employee and taxed accordingly.
According to the Budget 2020-21 documents, it is "proposed to provide a combined upper limit of Rs 7.5 lakh in respect of employer's contribution in a year to NPS, superannuation fund and recognised provident fund and any excess contribution is proposed to be
taxable".
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Ambush on public institutions, says Mamata1 Feb 2020 5:59 PM GMT
Budget promises better returns1 Feb 2020 5:58 PM GMT
Govt to take LIC public, sell part of its holding1 Feb 2020 5:57 PM GMT
Gunman opens fire in Shaheen Bagh, held1 Feb 2020 5:56 PM GMT
Budget 2020 does not address unemployment, slowing growth1 Feb 2020 5:56 PM GMT