Employees of PSU banks threaten to go on two-day strike from Jan 31
New Delhi: Bank unions have threatened to go on a two-day nationwide strike from January 31 to press for early wage revision.
The strike call has been given by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of the nine bank unions including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers.
The meeting before Chief Labour Commissioner on Monday remain inconclusive so unions did not take back strike notice, AIBOC president Sunil Kumar said. The wage revision for employees of public sector banks is pending since November 2017.
In absence of no clear commitment from the Indian Banks' Association on demand from unions, the strike call stands, said AIBEA general secretary C H Venkatachalam in a statement.
Many banks including SBI have informed customers that operations may be impacted to some extent due to the proposed two-day nationwide strike beginning January 31.
