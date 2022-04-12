Elon decides not to join Twitter board

New York/ New Delhi: In an unexpected turn of events, Elon Musk, the world's richest man and the biggest shareholder of Twitter, has decided not to join the board of the micro-blogging platform.

The decision of Musk -- who has made a raft of suggestions in recent days for Twitter, even wondering whether its headquarters should be turned into a homeless shelter -- was made public by the platform's India-origin CEO Parag Agarwal in a tweet on Sunday evening.

With a 9.2 per cent stake, Musk is currently the biggest shareholder of Twitter, which had entered into an agreement with the billionaire whereby he will get a seat on the platform's board till the 2024 annual shareholders' meeting. He was to join the board on April 9. In a sudden turn of events, Agrawal tweeted saying, "Elon has decided not to join our board."

While the specific reason for the abrupt decision was not known, Agrawal said he believed Musk's decision "is for the best" and that Twitter will "remain open to his input".

Musk, a tempestuous and extremely vocal billionaire, has also posted several suggestions, some radical, for the micro-blogging platform.

"Elon's appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board," Agrawal tweeted.