Eight of top-10 cos add over Rs 1 lakh cr in m-cap; RIL leads
New Delhi: Eight of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added a whopping Rs 1.09 lakh crore to their market capitalisation last week, with market heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) leading the list.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HUL, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance were among the other gainers. HDFC Bank and HDFC were the only ones in the top-10 list to witness a drop in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.
RIL's valuation zoomed Rs 33,534.56 crore to reach Rs 9,42,422.58 crore.
The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) climbed Rs 20,619.84 crore to Rs 4,88,132.65 crore and that of TCS jumped Rs 17,673.73 crore to Rs 8,19,445.77 crore.
Bharti Airtel's valuation advanced Rs 13,911.68 crore to Rs 3,08,293.55 crore and that of Bajaj Finance rose Rs 8,014.92 crore to Rs 2,87,802.92 crore.
The m-cap of ICICI Bank swelled by Rs 6,138.65 crore to Rs 3,53,225.18 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank went up by Rs 5,666.73 crore to Rs 3,21,586.80 crore.
Infosys added Rs 3,832.8 crore to its m-cap to stand at Rs 3,34,816.02 crore.
In contrast, the market cap of HDFC Bank tumbled Rs 12,409.1 crore to Rs 6,67,982.74 crore.
Likewise, the valuation of HDFC fell by Rs 777.55 crore to Rs 4,15,225.64 crore.
The domestic market capitalisation chart was topped by RIL, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.
Last week, the Sensex climbed 115.89 points or 0.28 per cent.
