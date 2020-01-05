EESL installs over 1.03 cr smart LED street lights in country so far

New Delhi: Over 1.03 crore smart LED street lights have been installed till date, which led to an estimated energy savings of 6.97 billion kWh per year, EESL on Sunday said. These lights have been installed under the Street Light National Programme (SLNP), which is being implemented by state-owned EESL -- a joint venture of PSUs under the Power Ministry.

"Under the SLNP programme, over 1.03 crore smart LED streetlights have been installed till date, enabling an estimated energy savings of 6.97 billion kWh per year with an avoided peak demand of 1,161 MW," EESL said in a statement.

LED street lights have been installed in various states across the country, helping generate approximately 13,000 jobs to support government's Make in India initiative.

Through the government's zero subsidy Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) initiative, over 36.13 crore LED bulbs have been distributed across India.