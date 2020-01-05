EESL installs over 1.03 cr smart LED street lights in country so far
New Delhi: Over 1.03 crore smart LED street lights have been installed till date, which led to an estimated energy savings of 6.97 billion kWh per year, EESL on Sunday said. These lights have been installed under the Street Light National Programme (SLNP), which is being implemented by state-owned EESL -- a joint venture of PSUs under the Power Ministry.
"Under the SLNP programme, over 1.03 crore smart LED streetlights have been installed till date, enabling an estimated energy savings of 6.97 billion kWh per year with an avoided peak demand of 1,161 MW," EESL said in a statement.
LED street lights have been installed in various states across the country, helping generate approximately 13,000 jobs to support government's Make in India initiative.
Through the government's zero subsidy Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) initiative, over 36.13 crore LED bulbs have been distributed across India.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Tax haven trusts come under scanner of Swiss bank5 Jan 2020 5:57 PM GMT
Threat' video: FIR against BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya5 Jan 2020 5:56 PM GMT
HP revenue collections up 17.3%5 Jan 2020 5:55 PM GMT
Ensure safety of Indians in Gulf: Amarinder to Centre5 Jan 2020 5:55 PM GMT
Coal Scam: CBI books Nippon Denro Ispat Ltd over...5 Jan 2020 5:54 PM GMT