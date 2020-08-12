Education Minister launches Council of Architecture Regulations

New Delhi: In line with National Education Policy (NEP)proposed by the government to bring educational reforms, Education Minister Dr Ramesh Chandra Pokhriyal "Nishank", on Tuesday launched Council of Architecture (Minimum Standards of Architectural Education) Regulations, 2020 in an online webinar organised by the Council of Architecture.



The occasion was also graced by Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Education; Madan Mohan, Additional Director General, MOE and others senior officials of Ministry of Education. The Council was represented by Habeeb Khan, President; Sapna, Vice President; and Members of the Council of Architecture along with R K Oberoi, Registrar and other officials of the Council. The event was attended by eminent Architects, Academicians and Heads of Architectural Institutions in the country.

Khan at the outset welcomed the Pokhriyal, Dhotre and other distinguished guests, architects and attendees joining the webinar.

Attending the event as the Chief Guest, Pokhriyal, in his speech, highlighted the architectural heritage & marvels of ancient India with its unique ancient civilizations, monuments and temples and emphasized the need to imbibe this legacy to build new India and put it in leadership position.

He stated that the Central Government being led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working tirelessly for the development and betterment of the country and NEP would be instrumental in bringing about a new revolution in the field of education.

He called upon all the architectural Institutions and their students for pursuit of excellence in their fields and roles and to make India a "World Guru" as it used to be in earlier days by becoming rooted to their ancient heritage.

He further said that Council should draw inspiration from the present and past treasure of Architecture and bring a paradigm shift in the field of Architecture to make India a leader again.

With the advent of NEP, the focus of education is now student-centric and students are now free to choose their subjects of choice and aim for innovation and skill development, something that was missing in the earlier decades. He exhorted the young architects to take a leap in the field of Architecture.

The Minister also recited the words of his poem which says that there is nothing superior above the country.

Earlier, Pokhriyal also appreciated the hard work of Khan and the entire Council for their efforts in improving the Architectural education.

Sanjay Dhotare, attending the meeting as Guest of Honor, spoke about the importance of architectural education in the country and hoped that the New Regulations will fulfill the ideals as envisaged in NEP. Madan Mohan, Additional Director General Education also addressed the attendees and appreciated the initiative of Council in making these Regulations on architectural Education.

The Program was co-ordinated by Amogh Kumar Gupta, Member of the Council of Architecture. The vote of thanks was delivered by Sapna, Vice President, Council and thereafter, the webinar ended with the recitation of National Anthem.