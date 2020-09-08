'Educate common man about benefits of circular economy'

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that educating the common man about the benefits of circular economy can help develop the culture of zero waste in the country.

Circular economy implies reusing waste back into the production cycle to make new products and uses instead of wasting such materials with embedded resources.

The minister said that the circular economy is a profit economy and it is not a burden.

"Till we educate a common man, we will not be able to get the best benefit out of the circular economy. I think this communication of the benefits of the circular economy, often with very simple day-to-day examples, can play a very important role in developing within the country this culture of zero waste and this consciousness that we have to contribute to protect the environment," he said.

He was speaking at CII's sustainability summit.

Niti Aayog had estimated that a circular economy in India can create 1.4 crore work opportunities for people in the next 5-7 years and this target can be met, the minister said.

"Let us all work collectively to transform our systems to adopt the circular economy and its benefits at a faster pace," the minister said.