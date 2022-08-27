ECR conducts surprise inspection of pantry car and catering unit

Hajipur: A special drive has been started by East Central Railway (ECR) to check unreconised packaged drinking water and other food irregularities in the pantry car and other catering units of the train.

In this sequence, a surprise check of pantry car of 12553 Saharsa-NewDelhi Vaishali Superfast express going from Saharsa to New Delhi was done by the ticket checking squad on August 23, 2022 between Muzaffarpur and Sonpur. In the corse of investigation, the penalty was recovered from the passengers found illegally traveling without ticket in the pantry car.

During the surprise inspection 324 bottles of packaged drinking water of unrecognised brand kept in 27 cartoons in sleepar coach of train were confiscated and were destroyed at Sonpur station.

In the same sequence on 25 August, 2022 96 bottles of packaged drinking water of unrecognised brands kept in eight cartoons were seized in the surprise inspection of 12553 Vaishali Super Fast Express, which was destroyed at Hajipur station and on 26 August, 2022 two illegal vendors were caught.